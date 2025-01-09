UN warns against 'missteps' that could endanger Syria transition

UN's special envoy Geir Pedersen talks to the media outside a hotel in Damascus on December 18, 2024. — AFP file

The UN envoy to Syria warned the country's Islamist-led caretaker regime on Wednesday against making mistakes that would imperil the political transition underway after decades of dictatorship under fallen strongman Bashar Al Assad.

The envoy also said Israeli attacks on Syria after last month's ouster of Assad endanger Syria's territorial integrity.

"Decisions taken now will determine the future for a long time to come. There are great opportunities and real dangers," envoy Geir Pedersen said during a Security Council meeting.

He said Syria and the international community need to "get the next phase right."

Rebel forces led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, listed in the West as a terrorist group, toppled Assad on December 8 in the culmination of a lightning offensive after years of stalemate in more than a decade of civil war.

As he seeks to unify the shattered country, Syria's new de facto leader Ahmed Al Sharaa has vowed to dissolve armed groups, including his HTS.

He also said it could take up to four years to hold elections and that he wants to convene a national dialogue conference to map out the transition.

And to prepare for this dialogue, the new leader wants to set up a committee that reflects the varied sectors of Syrian society.

Pedersen welcomed word of this preparatory committee and said the process must not be rushed.

He said there are "tremendous opportunities for building a foundation for lasting peace and stability in Syria. But missteps or missed opportunities could pose risks to Syria's future and plant seeds of instability."