UN chief condemns Tel Aviv drone attack claimed by Houthis

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 9:24 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned a drone strike on Tel Aviv claimed by Yemen's Houthis that left one person dead, expressing concern over a possible further escalation, a spokesman said.

"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the risk such dangerous acts pose for further escalation in the region," said Farhan Haq, adding a call for "maximum restraint."

