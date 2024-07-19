UN chief condemns Tel Aviv drone attack claimed by Houthis

The vote could be key to who calls the shots in French politics for years to come
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned a drone strike on Tel Aviv claimed by Yemen's Houthis that left one person dead, expressing concern over a possible further escalation, a spokesman said.
"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the risk such dangerous acts pose for further escalation in the region," said Farhan Haq, adding a call for "maximum restraint."
The mobile robot was originally planned to launch in 2023 and Nasa had hoped it would venture into the Moon's permanently shadowed craters
Protesters marched to the California theme park's perimeter, where they tried to set up for speeches but were told by security to move
Authorities in the Donetsk region say they are constructing underground wards at a hospital in the town of Pokrovsk
The crossing is popular with tourists travelling to Greece by car — with as many as 20,000 people passing through this section of the border daily
Dead include citizens of Vietnam, United States; swift probe conducted to minimise tourism impact
TikTok had insisted it was the 'most capable challenger' to entrenched players in the digital sphere, but the court dismissed that argument
The exchange was mediated by the United Arab Emirates, says Ukrainian President Zelensky