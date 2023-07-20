Umrah 2023: Saudi Ministry issues advisory on visitors' rights, transporting pilgrims

Former Kerala chief minister was being treated in Bengaluru
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Haj and Umrah on Thursday issued an advisory on the rights of pilgrims who will arrive in the Kingdom to perform Umrah.
The Ministry issued a list of obligations which Saudi Umrah companies must follow while transporting pilgrims.
Firstly, the Ministry said that companies must provide licenced modes of transportation to secure the movements of pilgrims.
The companies must transport pilgrims and their belongings to their residences. The Ministry also advised companies to pick pilgrims from departing outlets well before departure time.
The Ministry also said that companies must be equipped with sufficient number of drivers.
The Ministry had announced the start of the new Umrah season for citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries including the Kingdom, last week.
And on Wednesday, the Ministry announced that it will start receiving pilgrims from outside Saudi Arabia through air, land and sea ports for the Umrah season.
It also listed out ways on how to visit Makkah to perform Umrah.
