UK's Manchester Airport cancels all flights from two terminals after power cut

Passengers queue outside Terminal 1 after an overnight power cut led to disruptions and cancellations at Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain, June 23, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 6:52 PM

All flights from Terminals 1 and 2 at the UK's Manchester Airport have been cancelled after a power cut in the area caused widespread disruption, airport authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

The airport also said on social media platform X passengers due to fly from Terminal 3 should come to the airport as normal unless advised otherwise by their airline but could be affected by delays.

"Some arriving flights are being diverted to other airports meaning people due to pick passengers up from the airport should check before setting out," the statement said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.