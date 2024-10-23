UK's Birmingham airport evacuated, flights suspended over 'suspicious vehicle': police

Wed, Oct 23, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 20, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Airport operations are currently impacted, and passengers should not come to the airport at this time, the spokesperson said

Photo: Reuters file

Birmingham airport in central England was on Wednesday evacuated after reports of a "suspicious vehicle", police said.

"West Midlands Police is currently dealing with an ongoing incident on-site," a spokesperson for the airport added. All operations were currently suspended.


"Airport operations are currently impacted, and passengers should not come to the airport at this time, the spokesperson said.

Lines of passengers with luggage were seen leaving on foot in posts on social media, with some also at the nearby National Exhibition Centre.


The airport is the seventh busiest UK airport by passenger numbers.

It is used as an operating base for easyJet, Ryanair TUI Airways and Jet2.com.

Its busiest routes are to and from Dublin, Dubai, Amsterdam, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife-South.

