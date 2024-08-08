Ukraine to unleash robot dogs on its front lines

Operator with call sign Yuri demonstrates the capabilities of a robot dog at an undisclosed location in Ukraine on Wednesday. — AFP

Ukraine could soon unleash robot dogs on its front lines, replacing soldiers for perilous missions like spying on Russian trenches or detecting mines.

At a demonstration in an undisclosed part of Ukraine, the metallic dog known as model "BAD One" stood up, crouched, ran and jumped according to commands transmitted by its operator.

Stealthy and agile, they could soon become an invaluable ally on the front line for an Ukrainian army that is short on manpower to repel the Russian attack, its makers said.

Low on the ground and therefore difficult to detect, the robot dogs can use thermal imaging to inspect enemy trenches or the inside of buildings in combat zones.

"We have surveillance soldiers who get sent on reconnaissance missions (who) are most of the time very highly trained people, very experienced people (and) always exposed to risks," said the operator who called himself "Yuri", as he showed it off to AFP journalists.

"This dog limits the risk for soldiers and increases operational capabilities. This is the core function of the dog," said the operator, who works for a British company providing military equipment.

A more advanced model, known as "BAD Two" could not be shown for security reasons.