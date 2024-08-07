UK riots: Thousands of police on standby as more violent protests feared

Police officers stand guard on the beach between anti-fascim protesters and those gathered for a 'Enough is Enough' demonstration called by far-right activists in Weymouth, on the southwest coast of England, on August 4. Photo: AFP

Thousands of riot police stood ready Wednesday as Britain remained on high alert for more violent far-right protests across the country.

Nightly riots, during which mosques and migrant targets have been attacked, have erupted in English towns and cities since three children were murdered on July 29.

Police were steeling themselves for more than 100 demonstrations linked to the disorder on Wednesday, including possible counter-protests by anti-fascist activists. Courts have ordered jail terms for offenders as authorities seek to head off new troubles.

Immigration lawyers and buildings hosting asylum seekers are primary targets for far-right agitators, according to posts on messaging app Telegram leaked to the British media.

The government has said 6,000 specialist police are on standby to deal with the disorder, which has seen almost 430 people arrested and at least 120 charged, according to latest police figures.

The violence broke out after girls aged nine, seven and six were killed and five more children critically injured during a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England.

False rumours initially spread on social media saying the attacker was a Muslim asylum seeker. The suspect was later identified as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana, born in Wales. UK media reported that his parents are from Rwanda.

Despite the police statement, initial disturbances in Southport centred around a mosque, and widespread violence has rocked England and Northern Ireland since.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned anyone involved will face "the full force of the law", including those inciting violence online.

Starmer, a former chief state prosecutor, has pledged "substantive sentencing before the end of this week" for the rioters.

Scores of accused, including teenagers, have already appeared before judges.

On Wednesday, a man was jailed for three years after he pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker in Southport.

Two other men received sentences of 20 months and 30 months for participating in violence in Liverpool on Saturday.