UK police complaints watchdog calls for measures to stop 'adultification' of Black children

Police stop and search people during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, on August 27, 2018. — Reuters file

Britain's police complaints watchdog has called on Wednesday for urgent measures to stop the "adultification" of Black children and young people during interactions with officers, including in cases of stop and search and use of force.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said in a report that "adultification" was a form of bias where children from Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities were perceived as being more grown up, less innocent and less vulnerable than other children.

The IOPC said it found cases involving stop and search, use of force and strip search where officers assumed those aged under 18 were older than they were and did not apply appropriate safeguards.

Home Office data showed young Black males aged 10-17 had the highest rate of stop and search at 106.3 per 1,000 people, compared with 27.1 for their white counterparts.

"The IOPC is calling for urgent steps to be taken to safeguard children from adultification during police interactions," the watchdog said. "It is crucial that officers and staff understand how adultification can influence decision making leading to unjust treatment of children." IOPC Director-General Rachel Watson said the police had improved the way it handles racial discrimination, but "a lot more needs to be done". "Too often Black communities feel over-policed as suspects and under-protected," Watson said. The report highlighted how the police must investigate discrimination allegations properly to ensure they are effectively handled the first time so people can have confidence in the police complaints system.

Around 66 per cent of young Black people said they would call the police if in danger compared with 87 per cent of white children and teenagers, research from crime and justice consultancy Crest Advisory showed.