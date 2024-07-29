UK police arrest man after at least eight stabbed in north west England

20-year-old Lucy took three-month to recuperate after she was found on a beach earlier this year suffering apparent exhaustion
British emergency services said a man had been arrested after at least eight people were stabbed in Southport, northwest England, on Monday, with a local children's hospital declaring a major incident.
North West Ambulance Service said it had treated eight patients with stab injuries who had been taken to three different hospitals, including Alder Hey Children's Hospital.
Merseyside Police said armed police had arrested a man and seized a knife after being called to reports of a stabbing at around 11.50am. There was no wider threat to the public, they added.
"I am deeply concerned at the very serious incident in Southport," Britain's interior minister Yvette Cooper said on X.
"All my thoughts are with the families & loved ones of those affected. I have spoken to the Merseyside Police & Crime Commissioner to convey full support to the police & thanks to the emergency services responding."
Alder Hey Children's Hospital said it had declared a major incident and its emergency department was extremely busy. It asked parents only to bring their children in if it was urgent.
Israel's security cabinet on Sunday authorised the government to respond to the strike on occupied Golan Heights
President Maduro says his country has the world's most transparent electoral system and warns of a 'bloodbath' if he loses
Six African soldiers have been posthumously honoured for having 'died for France' as Paris seeks to ease tensions with former colonies over historical memory
The officials, who were responsible for managing the country's dams, were sentenced to between 9 and 27 years in prison by the Court of Appeal in Derna
Fighting has rocked Lashio since early this month after the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army renewed an offensive against the military
US Vice-President had one of the best weeks that we've seen in politics in the last 50 years, says campaign co-chair Landrieu
There were 75 people on the small boat that was first monitored off the port of Calais in the early hours of Sunday