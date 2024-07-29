UK police arrest man after at least eight stabbed in north west England

All my thoughts are with the families & loved ones of those affected. I have spoken to the Merseyside Police & Crime Commissioner to convey full support to the police & thanks to the emergency services responding, Britain's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper posted on X. — AFP file

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 6:05 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 6:06 PM

British emergency services said a man had been arrested after at least eight people were stabbed in Southport, northwest England, on Monday, with a local children's hospital declaring a major incident.

North West Ambulance Service said it had treated eight patients with stab injuries who had been taken to three different hospitals, including Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

Merseyside Police said armed police had arrested a man and seized a knife after being called to reports of a stabbing at around 11.50am. There was no wider threat to the public, they added. "I am deeply concerned at the very serious incident in Southport," Britain's interior minister Yvette Cooper said on X.

"All my thoughts are with the families & loved ones of those affected. I have spoken to the Merseyside Police & Crime Commissioner to convey full support to the police & thanks to the emergency services responding."

Alder Hey Children's Hospital said it had declared a major incident and its emergency department was extremely busy. It asked parents only to bring their children in if it was urgent.