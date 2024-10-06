UK PM's chief of staff resigns after 'intense commentary'

Downing Street Chief of Staff Sue Gray attends the 79th United Nations General Assembly at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York, US, on September 25, 2024. — Reuters file

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 5:22 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 5:23 PM

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff Sue Gray resigned on Sunday after facing intense scrutiny during the Labour government's first few months in power.

Gray said she was standing down after it "become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government's vital work of change".

The resignation comes after British media reported tensions at the top of the government between Gray and several political advisers, and revealed that her salary was higher than Starmer's.

The Labour party conference last month was overshadowed by several rows including the alleged in-fighting and anger over Starmer accepting freebies worth thousands of pounds.

The prime minister has tried to bring the situation under control since then.

He thanked Gray for her service in a statement on Sunday.