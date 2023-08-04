UK: No public event to mark first anniversary of the Queen's death

The two foreign ministers discuss a range of bilateral issues, including ensuring security along their countries' shared border
Britain's King Charles will not mark the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth with an official public event or a private family gathering, a royal spokesperson said on Friday.
Charles, 74, ascended to the throne on September 8 after the death of his mother Elizabeth.
The death of the 96-year-old monarch, Britain's longest-reigning king or queen, prompted an outpouring of emotion around the globe, a 10-day mourning period and a state funeral with crowds of thousands of people lining the streets of central London.
But the first anniversary of the day she died will not be a public affair. The king and his wife, Queen Camilla, will be spending the day quietly and privately, said a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace.
In doing so, Charles follows in the footsteps of his mother, who used to spend the anniversary of her father's death in the same way.
