UAE strongly condemns deadly shooting incident in Montenegro

Police officers and civil protection units secure a crime scene after a gunman killed several people in the village of Bajice near Cetinje, on January 1, 2025. Photo: AFP file

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the shooting incident in Montenegro in an area northwest of the capital, Podgorica, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries to dozens of people.

A man shot dead 12 people in a rampage in a small town in Montenegro before dying from self-inflicted wounds early on Thursday, authorities said, in one of the Balkan nation's worst mass killings.

The attacker, named by police as 45-year-old Aleksandar Aco Martinovic, initially killed four people when he opened fire after a brawl at a restaurant in Cetinje on Wednesday afternoon.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

He then shot dead eight people, including two children, at three other locations.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability.

The ministry expressed its solidarity with the government and people of Montenegro, and with the families of the victims of this heinous criminal attack.

It also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured.