UAE, Saudi Arabia, US, other countries and international bodies issue joint statement on Sudan

AFP File Photo

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 10:33 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 10:36 PM

The United Arab Emirates, United States, Switzerland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the African Union, and the United Nations have issued the following joint statement on Sudan:

“We are hard at work in Switzerland on the first day of intensive diplomatic efforts for Sudan to support humanitarian access, cessation of hostilities, and compliance in accordance with previous Jeddah outcomes, other efforts, and international humanitarian law.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier, the UAE expressed, in a statement, alarm over the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Sudan, with severe food insecurity affecting over 25 million Sudanese citizens.