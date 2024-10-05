E-Paper

Look: UAE President arrives in Serbia on official visit

Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, along with other officials

By WAM

Photos: WAM

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 3:11 PM

Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 3:27 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed arrived on Saturday in Belgrade, Serbia on a working visit.

Upon his arrival at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport, Sheikh Mohamed was welcomed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, along with other officials.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE President was accompanied on this visit by a delegation that includes Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology;  Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eagle Hills Abu Dhabi; Ahmed Al Menhali, UAE Ambassador to Serbia; and a number of senior officials.

