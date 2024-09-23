UAE President arrives at White House, welcomed by Biden

The Israeli military launched its most widespread wave of airstrikes against Hezbollah in nearly a year of conflict
President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday arrived at the White House at the start of his official visit to the United States of America.
President Sheikh Mohamed received upon his arrival by US President Joe Biden, who welcomed him and his accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, the UAE leader will discuss with Joe Biden ways to strengthen the historic friendship between the UAE and the United States and their strategic partnership in all fields, especially in the economy, trade, investment, technology, artificial intelligence, space, renewable energy, combating climate change, sustainability solutions, and other areas that serve the vision of the two countries to build a better future for their peoples.
