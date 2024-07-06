UAE leaders join world in congratulating new Iran president

Masoud Pezeshkian. Photo: Reuters file

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections in Iran.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory messages to the Iranian President-elect.

Meanwhile, world leaders of different countries also congratulated Pezeshkian.

Saudi Arabia

King Salman, in a message to Pezeshkian, expressed hope for the "continued development of relations which link our two countries and our two brotherly peoples," according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

He also expressed his wish for further "coordination and dialogue to strengthen regional and international peace and security," SPA said.

Kuwait

Kuwait Emir Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, another Gulf state, also sent a cable of congratulations to Pezeshkian, wishing "more prosperity and development" for the Islamic republic, Kuwait's official KUNA news agency said.