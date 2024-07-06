E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE leaders join world in congratulating new Iran president

Officials have counted more than 12.7 million votes for Masoud Pezeshkian about 10.5 million Saeed Jalili

By WAM & AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Masoud Pezeshkian. Photo: Reuters file
Masoud Pezeshkian. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 3:31 PM

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections in Iran.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory messages to the Iranian President-elect.


Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Meanwhile, world leaders of different countries also congratulated Pezeshkian.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Saudi Arabia

Photo: AFP file
Photo: AFP file

King Salman, in a message to Pezeshkian, expressed hope for the "continued development of relations which link our two countries and our two brotherly peoples," according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

He also expressed his wish for further "coordination and dialogue to strengthen regional and international peace and security," SPA said.

Kuwait

Photo: AFP file
Photo: AFP file

Kuwait Emir Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, another Gulf state, also sent a cable of congratulations to Pezeshkian, wishing "more prosperity and development" for the Islamic republic, Kuwait's official KUNA news agency said.

India

Photo: File
Photo: File

"Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our warm and long-standing bilateral relationship for the benefit of our peoples and the region," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on social media platform X.

China

Photo: File
Photo: File

"I am willing to work with the President to lead the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership towards deeper advancement," state news agency Xinhua reported Chinese President Xi Jinping as saying.

ALSO READ:



More news from World