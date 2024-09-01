UAE, Indonesia join forces in Gaza to provide medical care to injured Palestinians

The bill, called the Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Models Act, now goes to the desk of California Newsom for signature
An Indonesian multidisciplinary medical team has joined the Emirati Integrated Field Hospital in Gaza as part of "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3" in a move that strengthens international cooperation in the delivery of healthcare services.
The Indonesian medical ream has already begun providing advanced medical services to the injured Palestinians.
This move comes within the framework of one of the most prominent humanitarian initiatives of the United Arab Emirates.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Since its arrival, the Indonesian team conducted medical examinations on a number of wounded people suffering from severe injuries, including multiple fractures and burns of varying severity, cooperating closely with UAE medical professionals to determine the best treatment procedures.
This close Emirati-Indonesian cooperation comes in the context of the ongoing efforts made by the UAE field hospital, which has achieved remarkable milestones in providing medical care to those in need in Gaza.
The Emirati Integrated Field Hospital in Gaza has so far treated more than 47,000 patients and performed more than 17,000 surgeries, highlighting the pivotal role of the UAE in providing humanitarian and medical assistance to the Palestinian people.
Cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia aims to enhance these efforts and expand the scope of medical services available to the injured, wounded and sick.
ALSO READ:
The bill, called the Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Models Act, now goes to the desk of California Newsom for signature
'The main thing is for what is happening in France not to turn into political persecution,' said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
The National Observatory says 37 per cent of forests around Athens have been consumed by fire over the past eight years alone
The annual $2,000 cap on prescription drug out-of-pocket costs applies to the Medicare programme for people age 65 or over and those with disabilities
The rocket's reusable first stage booster returned to Earth and attempted to land on a sea-faring barge as usual, but toppled into the ocean after a fiery touchdown
The latest polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight show Harris just behind Trump, 46.0 per cent to 46.6 per cent in Georgia
The Democratic presidential nominee's CNN encounter with journalist Dana Bash will be a joint ticket interview with running mate Walz
The pontiff will visit Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore from September 2-13