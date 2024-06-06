Two trams crash, dozens injured in Siberia's Kemerovo

A virtual meeting was held to discuss the proposal alongside U.S-Qatari-Egyptian mediating efforts
A total of 67 people were injured when two trams collided in the southwestern Siberian city of Kemerovo, TASS news agency reported.
According to information from the Kuzbass Disaster Medicine Centre, a total of 67 people have been injured as of 10.40am local time (3.40am GMT). Two of them are in intensive care.
Earlier, City Mayor Dmitry Anisimov said a total of 40 people were taken to hospital after the accident.
The city's electric transport company said no fire or deaths were reported as a result of the incident.
Decision could woo right-leaning votes from Conservatives; Sunak faces heavy defeat in July 4 vote, polls show
Advisory follows increase in the incidents of Indian nationals falling victim to international crime syndicates active in the Myawaddy region on the Myanmar-Thailand border
Biden on Friday presented what he labelled an Israeli three-phase plan that would end the conflict
Slovenian lawmakers had been scheduled to vote Tuesday
Eruptions on Mount Kanlaon on the central island of Negros prompting warnings for nearby residents to wear facemasks due to the threat of falling ash
Khan, 71, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a lower court on charges of making public a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan's ambassador in Washington in 2022
The fully robotic probe landed on Sunday on the side of the moon that permanently faces away from Earth