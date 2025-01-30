Two buses carrying freed Palestinian prisoners leave Ofer prison

Palestinians watch from a hilltop as Israeli troops gather with their vehicles inside the Ofer military prison complex, located between Ramallah and Beitunia in the occupied West Bank, before releasing Palestinian prisoners as part of a third hostage-prisoner exchange on January 30, 2025. — AFP

Two buses carrying Palestinian prisoners departed Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, according to an AFP journalist, as part of the agreement for a truce in Gaza.

The Palestinian inmates departed the Israeli prison after Israel said it had received assurances from international mediators for the "safe release" of hostages during future exchanges, following chaotic scenes in Gaza during a handover of seven captives earlier on Thursday.