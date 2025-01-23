Trump: Will ask Saudi Arabia, OPEC to lower oil prices

World Economic Forum (WEF) Founder and Chairman Klaus Schwab speaks as US President Donald Trump appears on a screen during the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2025. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced he would be asking Saudi Arabia and OPEC to bring down the cost of oil and said he would be asking Riyadh to increase a planned US investment package to $1 trillion from an initial $600 billion.

"If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately. Right now, the price is high enough that that war will continue - you got to bring down the oil price," he told the World Economic Forum in Davos by video link.

Trump on Thursday said he would also demand that interest rates drop immediately, and that other countries should follow suit.

"With oil prices going down, I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately, and likewise they should be dropping all over the world," he said.