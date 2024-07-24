E-Paper

Trump shooter Googled details on JFK assassination, says FBI

Thomas Crooks searched 'how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?': FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers

By Reuters

A man stands next to a sign with a picture of Thomas Crooks, following a shooting during a rally in which former US President Donald Trump was injured, outside the Republican National Convention, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, July 17, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 8:42 PM

The man who tried to kill former President Donald Trump conducted online research about how Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated former President John F. Kennedy, FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers on Wednesday.

In testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Wray said that starting around July 6, Thomas Crooks "became very focused on President Trump and his rally" and conducted a Google search which asked, "how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?"


