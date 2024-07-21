Trump says he received no warnings of 'a problem' before assassination attempt

Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump takes the stage to speak on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 4:28 PM Last updated: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 4:29 PM

Donald Trump said on Saturday nobody warned him of a problem in the lead-up to the former president's rally in Pennsylvania when a would-be assassin shot him in the ear.

"Nobody mentioned it, nobody said there was a problem. I would've waited for 15, they could've said let's wait for 15 minutes, 20 minutes, 5 minutes, something. Nobody said," Trump told Fox News in an interview.

"I think that was a mistake," he added. "How did somebody get on that roof? And why wasn't he reported?"

The Washington Post on Saturday reported that top officials at the US Secret Service repeatedly rejected requests from Trump's security detail for more manpower and gear at events before the attempted assassination on July 13.

The agency, which is responsible for Trump's protection, denied these requests, saying at times that it lacked resources, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi has previously denied accusations that the agency had rebuffed requests for more security resources from Trump's team. In an emailed statement to Reuters on Sunday, Guglielmi said: "In some instances where specific Secret Service specialised units or resources were not provided, the agency made modifications to ensure the security of the protectee." "This may include utilising state or local partners to provide specialised functions or otherwise identifying alternatives to reduce public exposure of a protectee," Guglielmi added.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is set to testify before the US House of Representatives Oversight Committee on July 22 for a hearing related to the shooting.