Threads hits 175 million users on first anniversary

This photograph taken on March 7, 2024 in Nantes, shows the logo of US social media platform Threads, of US company Meta. — AFP file

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 5:23 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 5:24 PM

Threads, Meta's alternative to X (formerly Twitter), has hit 175 million monthly users a year after its out-of-the-blue launch.

"What a year," Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday on Threads in announcing the platform had reached the threshold.

Threads, which hit app stores on July 5 last year, is a spin-off of Instagram and is intended to be a rival to X, formerly known as Twitter, after that platform alienated many users and advertisers following Elon Musk's purchase in 2022.

Threads was rushed out after Musk threatened to limit the amount of posts on X for non-subscribers.

This was the latest in a long line of chaotic announcements by the mercurial Tesla founder and Zuckerberg tried to seize the moment.

Promoted through their Instagram accounts, more than 100 million people downloaded Threads within a week of its launch in 100 countries, though the EU had to wait until December over regulatory concerns.

The push from Instagram helped Threads become the fastest downloaded app ever, crushing the previous record held by AI sensation ChatGPT.

The initial enthusiasm waned however, and Threads has more gradually grown usage, with a big help from the Instagram crossover and exiles turned off by Musk-owned X.

Threads chief Adam Mosseri said he hoped the platform would become more independent from Instagram over time and intends to open it to advertisers in the not so distant future.

Getting bigger than Musk's X "will take some time, but I will consider it a failure if we don't get there," Mosseri told the Platformer news website.

Threads has drawn flack for Meta's decision to downplay news and politics in an effort to become a more friendly site than X at the risk of dulling engagement.

"A year after launch, we know what Threads isn't, but we don't know what it is," said Emarketer principal analyst Jasmine Enberg.