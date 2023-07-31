'This Barbie has a Nobel Prize': Malala Yousafzai’s post is a big hit online

India: Woman confesses to killing husband two years after he went missing; police find him alive
Noushad from Kerala says he left home after wife and her friends assaulted him following a quarrel at home
Women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai has shared a delightful picture with her husband Asser Malik, and it seems even she is not immune to the Barbie fever. In the photo, uploaded on Twitter as well as on Instagram, Malala and Asser are seen posing together inside a photo booth, which resembles a Barbie box.
For the caption, Malala picked her version of the iconic Barbie line, “She is everything. He’s just Ken.”
“This Barbie has a Nobel Prize. He’s just Ken,” Malala wrote.
The Nobel Peace Price laureate’s post soon drew a reaction from her husband who wrote, “I’m Kenough”.
Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik went to see the movie, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, this weekend. Malala shared an Instagram post and declared that they “loved the movie”. She added, “It was so funny and thoughtful I hope this caption doesn’t hurt all the Kens as much as the movie Ken.”
A lot of users reacted to Malala’s Barbie post.
“The best one I’ve seen yet!” a user wrote.
“You are the coolest there is! That caption is everything,” a comment read.
One person wrote, “This is funny and adorable”.
Malala Yousafzai is the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner who received the award in 2014 for her “fight for the right of every child to receive an education". She shared the prize with Indian child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi.
The craze around Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has seen everything from people heading to the theatres in pink outfits to artists imagining celebs in the Barbie world using artificial intelligence. The film was released in most countries on July 21 and stars actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
In the UAE, Barbie is yet to release, but a few days ago a CGI video of a giant Barbie doll next to the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai had surfaced on the internet.
Restaurants and eateries too have started offering Barbie-themed dishes in the UAE like pink dosa, Barbie-themed afternoon tea, and pink poached eggs, among others.
ALSO READ:
Noushad from Kerala says he left home after wife and her friends assaulted him following a quarrel at home
One person arrested in connection with the rape and murder of the child of migrant workers from Bihar
The actor previously described Musk as the 'perfect ex-husband'
This year 345 million people continue to be acutely food insecure with hundreds of millions at risk of worsening hunger, say experts
The blaze broke out on the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building in Berlin
The investigation suggests the mother and son had regular arguments after he moved back in with her after the Covid pandemic
The European Commission is suggesting a requirement for importers to procure digital product passports
The decision follows an uptick in the number of arrivals on the shores of southeast England late last summer