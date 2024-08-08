Taylor Swift's London shows not impacted by Vienna events, UK police say

Stranded “Swifties” gather in Vienna at the Corneliusgasse, after the cancellations of Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria, August 8, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 7:19 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 7:21 PM

British police said there was nothing to indicate that a planned attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna would have any impact on her return next week to Wembley Stadium, London, for her five final shows in Europe.

Swift's three concerts in Vienna, expected to draw 195,000 people, were cancelled this week after police there said they had foiled an attack by a 19-year-old Austrian who was intent on attacking fans with a bomb or knife.

Her record-breaking Eras tour came to Britain in June, with shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff, before she visited London for three nights, with the now-prime minister, Keir Starmer, and members of the royal family in the crowd.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

She will return to Wembley on August 15 for five nights before heading back to North America for her final dates of Eras, which has become the highest grossing concert tour of all time, according to reports.

"There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London," a spokesperson for London's Metropolitan Police said.

Austrian police detained two people on Wednesday on suspicion of plotting attacks on concerts. They said one, a 19 year-old suspect, had a particular focus on the Swift concerts in Vienna.

London's Met Police said millions of visitors had a safe and enjoyable experience at high-profile events in London every year, with Bruce Springsteen playing at Wembley in July.

"The Met works closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place," the spokesperson said.

"As always, we will continue to keep any new information under careful review."

Fans' dismay

Fans of the singer turned to social media to express their dismay over the Vienna cancellations, their fears that the London nights could also be cancelled, and to ask for tickets.

"If anyone is selling 2 tickets for Taylor Swift for ANY night in London Wembley pls pls message me, from a very desperate and devastated girl in Vienna x x," a user called Haz said on X.