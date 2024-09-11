Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. Photo: AFP file

Taylor Swift, a self-declared "childless cat lady" and one of the world's most popular and influential stars, has endorsed Kamala Harris for president of the United States.

Swift broke her silence Tuesday, voicing support for Harris over Donald Trump, and calling the Democratic candidate a "steady-handed, gifted leader."

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," she wrote on Instagram.

The post landed in the minutes following the televised presidential debate that saw the two candidates face off for the first time, which the singer said she tuned in to.

"I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift said.

"I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

She signed off her Instagram post by dubbing herself a "childless cat lady," a swipe at a much-mocked sentiment expressed by Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance, which he had wielded in a bid to insult Democratic women.

On Wednesday, Trump panned Swift for the endorsement in an appearance on Fox News.

"I was not a Taylor Swift fan... she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace," he said.

Until Tuesday, Swift had been conspicuously quiet on the 2024 race, even as many of her fans began organizing under the banner "Swifties for Kamala."

But the 34-year-old said discovering AI-generated images of her falsely endorsing Trump -- which "conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation," she said -- had inspired her to speak up.

"It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter," she said.

"The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth."

She encouraged her legions of loyal fans to "do your research."

Swift, fresh off the European leg of her blockbuster "Eras" tour, balked at explicitly telling her ardent supporters to vote Harris, instead saying "I've done my research, and I've made my choice."

"Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make."

She also shared the post to her Instagram "stories" with a voter registration link.

The artist voiced special support for Harris's running mate Walz, praising the Minnesota governor for "standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades."

Team Harris has been quick to latch on to any boost she can get from the pop world, which generally skews left, and a number of stars have publicly backed her.

Beyonce has not outright endorsed the Democrat but she allowed the Harris camp to use her song "Freedom" in advertisements and on the campaign trail.

And British artist Charli XCX saw her smash album "brat" become core to the early Harris campaign, as the Democrats vie to stay on social media's pulse.