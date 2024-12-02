Syria's embattled Assad seeks to shore up support after Aleppo loss

Cars drive as people walk along a street in Aleppo, after the Syrian army said that dozens of its soldiers had been killed in a major attack by rebels who swept into the city, in Syria on November 30, 2024. — Reuters file

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad sought to shore up support from his allies on Sunday, after a monitor said a shock rebel offensive saw government forces lose control of Aleppo for the first time since the start of the country's civil war.

An Islamist-dominated rebel alliance attacked forces of the Iranian- and Russian-backed government on Wednesday, the same day a fragile ceasefire took effect in neighbouring Lebanon between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah after two months of all-out war.

The militant Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) group and allied factions now "control Aleppo city, except the neighbourhoods controlled by the Kurdish forces", Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.

For the first time since the civil war started more than a decade ago, the country's second city "is out of control of Syrian regime forces", he said.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to Damascus on Sunday to meet Assad, saying before his departure that Tehran would "firmly support the Syrian government and army", Iranian state media reported.

After the talks, Assad emphasised "the importance of the support of allies and friends in confronting foreign-backed terrorist attacks".

Earlier on Sunday, Syrian and Russian aircraft had staged deadly strikes in support of government forces, according to the Observatory.

It said strikes killed at least 12 people in Aleppo and nine civilians in the rebel bastion of Idlib.

Russia's military confirmed it was helping Syrian government forces "repel terrorist aggression in the provinces of Idlib, Hama and Aleppo".

The Russian and Syrian warplanes had targeted "a gathering of terrorist organisation commanders and large groups of their members" in Aleppo province, killing "dozens", according to a military statement carried by Syrian state news agency SANA.

It also said warplanes destroyed a large vehicle convoy carrying "terrorist" ammunition and equipment in Idlib province.

In Idlib on Sunday, bodies lay in a hospital and vehicles were torched in the street, AFP images showed.

Resident Umm Mohamed said strikes in the area had killed her daughter-in-law, who left behind five children, including a wounded little girl.

"Thank God their injuries were minor," she told AFP from hospital.

In 2016 the Syrian army — supported by Russian air power — recaptured rebel-held areas of Aleppo, a city dominated by its landmark citadel.

Damascus also relied on Hezbollah fighters to regain swathes of Syria lost to rebels early in the war, which began in 2011 when the government crushed protests. But Hezbollah has taken heavy losses in its fight with Israel.

Before this offensive, HTS, led by Al Qaeda's former Syria branch, already controlled swathes of the Idlib region, the last major rebel bastion in the northwest.

HTS also held parts of the neighbouring Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces.

The latest fighting has killed more than 412 people, mostly combatants but also including at least 61 civilians, according to the Observatory, which has a network of sources inside Syria.

The Observatory said rebel advances met little resistance.