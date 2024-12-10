Syria rebel leader vows to pursue former officials for torture, war crimes

The leader of Syria's Islamist Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) group that headed a lightning rebel offensive snatching Damascus from government control, Abu Mohammed Al Jolani, address a crowd at the capital's landmark Umayyad Mosque on December 8, 2024. — AFP

Syria's Islamist rebel leader on Tuesday vowed to pursue former senior government officials responsible for torture and war crimes, a day after he began talks on the transfer of power following president Bashar Al Assad's ouster.

Assad fled Syria as the Islamist-led opposition alliance swept into the capital Damascus, bringing a spectacular end on Sunday to five decades of brutal rule by his clan.

He oversaw a crackdown on a democracy movement that erupted in 2011, sparking a war that killed 500,000 people and forced half the country to flee their homes, millions of them finding refuge abroad.

"We will not hesitate to hold accountable the criminals, murderers, security and army officers involved in torturing the Syrian people," rebel leader Abu Mohammed Al Jolani, now using his real name Ahmed Al Sharaa, said on Tuesday in a statement on Telegram.

"We will offer rewards to anyone who provides information about senior army and security officers involved in war crimes," he said, adding the incoming authorities would seek the return of officials who have fled abroad.

Sharaa held talks on Monday with outgoing prime minister Mohammed Al Jalali "to coordinate a transfer of power that guarantees the provision of services" to Syria's people, according to an earlier statement on Telegram.

While Syria had been at war for over 13 years, the government's collapse came in a matter of days in a lightning offensive led by Al Sharaa's Islamist Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS).

People gather at the Sednaya prison in Damascus looking for loved ones on December 9, 2024. — AFP

Even as some Syrians rejoiced and others rushed to search for loved ones in Assad's notorious jails, Israel continued to carry out air strikes aimed at destroying the former government's military capabilities, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Early Tuesday, AFP journalists heard more loud explosions in Damascus.

The Syrian Observatory said on Tuesday that Israel had "destroyed the most important military sites in Syria" with a flurry of air strikes since the fall of Assad.

It said Israel has carried out "about 250 air strikes on Syrian territory" over the last 48 hours.

They targeted weapons depots, boats from the Assad government's navy, and a research centre that Western countries suspected of having links to chemical weapons production, it said.

Near the port city of Latakia, Israel targeted an air defence facility and damaged Syrian naval ships as well as military warehouses.

In and around the capital Damascus, strikes targeted military installations, research centres, and the electronic warfare administration.

Israel, which borders Syria, also sent troops into a buffer zone east of the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights after Assad's fall, in what Foreign Minister Gideon Saar described as a "limited and temporary step" for "security reasons".

Lebanon's Hezbollah, which had been allied to Assad, condemned the strikes late Monday and lambasted Israel for "occupying more land in the Golan Heights".

At the core of the system of rule that Assad inherited from his father Hafez was a brutal complex of prisons and detention centres used to eliminate dissent by those suspected of stepping out of the ruling Baath party's line.

Thousands of Syrians gathered on Monday outside a jail synonymous with the worst atrocities of Assad's rule to search for relatives, many of whom had spent years in the Saydnaya facility outside Damascus, AFP correspondents said.

Rescuers from the Syrian White Helmets group had earlier said they were looking for potential secret doors or basements in Saydnaya.

"I ran like crazy" to get to the prison, said Aida Taha, 65, searching for her brother who was arrested in 2012.

"But I found out that some of the prisoners were still in the basements. There are three or four floors underground."

Crowds of freed prisoners wandered the streets of Damascus distinguishable by the marks of their ordeal: maimed by torture, weakened by illness and emaciated by hunger.

In central Damascus on Monday, despite all the uncertainty over the future, the joy was palpable.

"It's indescribable. We never thought this nightmare would end. We are reborn," Rim Ramadan, 49, a civil servant at the finance ministry, told AFP.

"We were afraid for 55 years of speaking, even at home. We used to say the walls had ears," Ramadan said, as people honked car horns and rebels fired their guns into the air.