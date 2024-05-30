Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target Israel, other states

Swedish police cordon off the Storgatan street, close to the Israeli embassy in Stockholm where gunfire was heard during the night on May 17. — Photo: AFP file

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 7:25 PM

Iran is recruiting members of Swedish criminal gangs, some of them children, as proxies to commit "acts of violence" against Israel and other states and groups in Sweden that Tehran considers a threat, Sweden's intelligence agency said on Thursday.

The announcement came two weeks after nighttime gunfire was reported outside Israel's embassy in Stockholm and three months after police found an unexploded grenade lying on the grounds of the Israeli compound.

"The Swedish Security Police notes that the Iranian regime is using criminal networks in Sweden to carry out acts of violence against other states, groups or people in Sweden that it considers a threat," the intelligence service, commonly known as Sapo, said in a statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It cited in particular "Israeli and Jewish interests, targets and operations in Sweden".

"Iran has previously used violence in other countries in Europe in a bid to silence critical voices and perceived threats against its regime," it said.