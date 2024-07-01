Strong turbulence forces Air Europa flight to make emergency landing in Brazil

Photo: Reuters file

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 8:06 PM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 8:51 PM

An Air Europa Boeing plane made an emergency landing in Brazil on Monday after several people were injured by "strong turbulence" on a flight from Madrid to Montevideo, the airline said.

The 787-9 Dreamliner was diverted to the airport of Natal in northeastern Brazil on its way to the Uruguayan capital, the Spanish company said on X, adding that passengers who suffered injuries "are receiving attention."

Uruguay's foreign ministry said in a statement that passengers in need of medical attention were taken to the Monsenhor Walfredo Gurgel hospital in Natal. Several have already been discharged.

A Uruguayan diplomatic source told AFP "between 25 and 30" people were injured, but the number was not final.

Most suffered "mild trauma" and "at first sight, no one's life is at risk," said the source.

Air Europa said a plane will leave from Madrid later Monday to pick up the passengers in Natal and continue the journey to Uruguay.