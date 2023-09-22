Striking Hollywood writers, studios to meet again today

After the Charles University firing that killed 14 people, the country is likely to tighten its gun law
Negotiators for Hollywood's major studios and striking film and television writers plan to meet again on Friday, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) said in a statement.
The two sides on Thursday negotiated for more than 10 hours but failed to reach an agreement to end a months-long stalemate over pay and the use of artificial intelligence, CNN reported.
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Roughly 11,500 WGA members walked off the job in May, angered by how working conditions have changed in the streaming TV era.
To help spark a deal, negotiations on Wednesday and Thursday were attended by Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Comcast's NBCUniversal Studio Group Chairman Donna Langley and Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav, according to a source close to the studios.
The SAG-AFTRA actors union went on strike in July, putting Hollywood in the midst of two simultaneous work stoppages for the first time in 63 years.
