Stampede at Madagascar's national stadium kills 12, injures around 80

Former airline boss takes over six weeks after his conservative National Party won national elections
A stampede of sports fans trying to enter Madagascar's national stadium in the capital of Antananarivo for the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games has killed 12 and injured around 80, the prime minister said on Friday.
The stampede occurred at the entrance to the Barea stadium where a crowd of around 50,000 spectators had arrived to attend the opening ceremony. It was not immediately clear what caused the stampede, but at least 15 people were killed in a similar incident at the Mahamasina stadium in 2019.
"The provisional toll shows 12 dead and some 80 injured," Prime Minister Christian Ntsay told reporters at a hospital in Antananarivo where the victims were taken.
Ntsay said 11 of the injured were in a critical condition.
Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina, who was present at the opening ceremony, called for a minute's silence.
"A tragic event occurred because there was pushing. There were injuries and deaths at the entrance," he said in a televised speech.
The Indian Ocean Island Games were created by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1977, and include athletes from Mauritius, Seychelles, Comoros, Madagascar, Mayotte, Réunion and the Maldives.
Former airline boss takes over six weeks after his conservative National Party won national elections
The shooting comes as the US is witnessing a surge in Islamophobic and antisemitic incidents
He is accused by civil rights groups of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on his X social media platform
Chinese authorities earlier blamed the increase in respiratory diseases on the lifting of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions
The message confirms pope's intention to travel to Dubai to attend the UN climate change conference on Friday
It is impossible for me to believe that people will stop reading the good stuff and become slaves to frivolous entertainment and digital fancies, for it’s my staunch conviction that the world still has some sensibility in its veins
The concept of 'Q Day' refers to a hypothetical scenario where quantum computers become advanced enough to break most of the encryption that currently secures digital communications and data
Kyiv authorities said five people — including an 11-year-old — were wounded in the capital, where the air raid lasted six hours