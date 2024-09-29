Spotify down for over 40,000 users in the US

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 8:50 PM

Audio streaming platform Spotify was down for thousands of users on Sunday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed about 40,602 affected users in the United States.

Many users took to social media platform X to share updates about the service disruption.