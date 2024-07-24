Spanish PM to testify in writing for graft probe of wife

Spain's Socialist leader and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez looks on as his wife Begona Gomez votes during the general snap election in Madrid on July 23, 2023. — Reuters file

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 5:07 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 5:08 PM

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez agreed on Wednesday to testify in a preliminary corruption probe into his wife Begona Gomez's business dealings but said he would do so in writing.

Gomez is being investigated for alleged influence peddling and corruption following a complaint filed by an anti-graft NGO with links to the far-right called "Manos Limpias" — Spanish for "Clean Hands".

Sanchez has denied any wrongdoing by his wife and has repeatedly dismissed the allegations as part of a right-wing smear campaign against his leftist government. But the case has deepened a perception of a fragile leader and stoked acrimony in Spanish politics.

He has struggled to pass legislation since he returned to power last year after an inconclusive election as head of a fragile coalition that relies on a patchwork of smaller parties to approve bills.

Spanish lawmakers on Tuesday rejected the government's fiscal targets, a mandatory step before the government can table a budget.

Judge Juan Carlos Peinado, who is heading the inquiry, said on Monday he would question Sanchez on July 30 at the premier's official residence as part of his probe into the influence peddling allegations against Gomez.

But in a court filing sent to the judge on Wednesday, Sanchez said he would "cooperate" with the investigation but "because of my position as prime minister, my statement will have to be made in writing", as allowed under Spanish law.

"As prime minister, it is my duty to respect the law and preserve the proper functioning of the institution I represent," Sanchez said.

The judge has argued that he summoned Sanchez for questioning as Gomez's husband, not as premier, but Sanchez's entourage rejected this argument.

"We have to say it explicitly and precisely: the head of government occupies his role 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, a former judge, told reporters on Wednesday.

The only other time that a sitting Spanish prime minister was summoned to testify in a judicial case was in 2017 when Mariano Rajoy was called in a graft case that led to the conviction of several members of his conservative Popular Party (PP).

Gomez, who has worked in fundraising for years, notably for foundations and NGOs, is alleged to have used her husband's position as leverage within her professional circles, notably with businessman Juan Carlos Barrabes who was seeking public funding.

Barrabes — who teaches part of a master's course at the Complutense University of Madrid that is run by Gomez — acknowledged meeting her five or six times at Moncloa, the premier's official residence, while testifying.

Sanchez was also present at two of those meetings, he said. Barrabes — who got two letters of recommendation from Gomez before pitching for a public tender worth several million euros — said they only talked about matters of innovation, according to judicial sources. Gomez on Friday invoked her right to remain silent under questioning by a judge. When the probe was opened in April, Sanchez shocked Spain by saying he was considering resigning over what he denounced as a campaign of political harassment by the right. He took five days to reflect but ultimately decided to stay on. PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo on Wednesday repeated his call for Sanchez to step down and call fresh elections, saying "we can't go on like this". Spanish prosecutors on Tuesday asked the judge to drop his request that Sanchez testify, saying it was "not useful". The prosecutor's office had previously unsuccessfully requested that the investigation be closed.

Justice Minister Felix Bolanos said last week that Sanchez was the target of an "absolutely merciless persecution" orchestrated by the far right, and predicted "justice will prevail in the end".