Spain ski resort reopens day after ski lift collapse

Firefighters work during a rescue operation following a chairlift accident in the Astun ski resort in Huesca, Spain, on January 18, 2025. — Reuters

A Spanish ski resort reopened on Sunday, a day after a chairlift there broke, sending skiers hurtling to the ground and leaving 30 people injured.

The lift at Astun in the Pyrenees remained closed while officials investigated, said Andres Pita, deputy director of Eivasa, the company that runs the site.

But the resort was open again and skiers were descending the slopes, TVE television pictures showed.

Pita said police, Aragon regional authorities and the company itself along with the lift's manufacturer were investigating.

Officials said on Saturday that 10 people had been hospitalised and 20 treated at the ski station by emergency services.

Two young people remained in hospital with serious injuries on Sunday in the northern city of Zaragoza.

Pita said the damaged lift and all the others at the site had been "up to date" with legal safety inspections.

He said safety checks were "very demanding" in the surrounding region of Aragon.

The region's president Jorge Azcon of the conservative Popular Party (PP) visited the site.

"Apparently, there was a failure in the return pulley of one of the chairlifts," said Miguel Angel Clavero, emergencies director for the Aragon region. "This caused the cable to lose tension, causing some chairs to fall and others to remain hanging." Witness Maria Moreno told TVE: "Suddenly we heard a sound and we fell straight to the ground, inside the chair. "We bounced up and down about five times and our backs were quite sore or we were hurt, but there were people who fell out of the chairs." Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on X he had spoken to Azcon and offered central government support. The PP came under fire over its handling of warnings and aid during deadly floods that struck the eastern Valencia region in October.

In 2009, a chairlift cable broke at a ski resort in the southern Sierra Nevada region, injuring 23 people.