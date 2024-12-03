South Korean parliament rejects President's martial law declaration

Soldiers leave the National Assembly after South Korea's parliament passed a motion requiring the martial law declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol to be lifted in Seoul, South Korea, December 4, 2024. Photo: Reuters

President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday night in a move that stunned South Koreans and triggered a short-lived attempt by troops to enter parliament, as lawmakers and protesters quickly voiced opposition to the most serious challenge to the country's democracy since the 1980s.

The speaker of parliament declared the martial law announcement invalid and lawmakers early on Wednesday voted to reject it.

Yoon's move, which he cast as aimed at his political foes, was vocally opposed even by the leader of his own party, Han Dong-hoon, who was present for the vote in parliament and who has clashed with Yoon over the president's handling of recent scandals.

Earlier, live television footage showed helmeted troops apparently tasked with imposing martial law attempting to enter the assembly building, and parliamentary aides were seen trying to push the soldiers back by spraying fire extinguishers.

Yoon said on Tuesday night that opposition parties had taken the parliamentary process hostage. He vowed to eradicate "shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces" and said he had no choice but to take the measure to safeguard constitutional order.

Shortly after Yoon made his announcement on live TV, people began gathering outside the parliament building, some of them shouting: "Withdraw emergency martial law!"

"Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol" shouted others.

The military said activities by parliament and political parties would be banned, and that media and publishers would be under the control of the martial law command.

Yoon did not cite any specific threat from the nuclear-armed North, instead focusing on his domestic political opponents. It is the first time since 1980 that martial law has been declared in South Korea.

South Korea has had a series of authoritarian leaders early in its history but has been considered democratic since the 1980s.