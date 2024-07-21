South Korea responds to North's trash balloons with loudspeaker broadcasts

The painful and risky procedure is for people who have both HIV and aggressive leukaemia, and is not an option for almost all of the nearly 40 million people living with the deadly virus across the world
North Korea on Sunday floated balloons carrying trash towards South Korea, South Korea's military said, declaring it would respond with "full-scale" loudspeaker broadcasts.
The South Korean military said the North's actions raising tensions near the heavily armed border could have fatal consequences, adding the North Korean regime would be solely responsible.
"As we warned several times, the military will carry out loudspeaker broadcasts in full scale and on all fronts starting 1 p.m. today," the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, calling the North's launch of balloons vulgar and shameful.
Activists and defectors in South Korea have for years sent their own balloons carrying propaganda leaflets and other items into North Korea, angering Pyongyang.
Earlier this week, South Korea's military decided to resume its round-the-clock loudspeaker broadcast campaign targeting North Korea in response to what it called the despicable launch of balloons by Pyongyang carrying trash across the border.
Since May, North Korea has been floating thousands of balloons with bags of trash attached to them, which have become a new source of tension between the two Koreas.
Blaring propaganda, world news and K-pop music, South Korea's broadcasts are considered by military officials and activists as an effective form of psychological warfare.
The full-scale war is now in its third year, and the needs in the security and defence sector are growing, says finance ministry
Hundreds of protesters storm the premises, set alight at least 60 vehicles and an office building, says station official
Feedback from my constituents — not donors, and not insiders — show overwhelmingly that average Democratic voters want Biden to step aside, says the lawmaker from Colorado
The country recorded one of the world's highest number of fatalities from the pandemic with more than 230,000 deaths reported by December 2023
Dominguez, who has Xeroderma Pigmentosum, wears protective clothing and uses a UV meter to avoid severe sunburns
It was a flawless plan by the supreme leader which guaranteed the survival of the Islamic Republic, according to pro-reform analyst Saeed Laylaz
Researchers say there are approximately 1,000 Siamese crocodiles worldwide, including around 300 individuals in the wild in Cambodia