South Korea passes bill giving nurses bigger role amid doctors' strike

Patients wait for medical treatment at Incheon Medical Centre in Incheon, South Korea, on April 23, 2024. — Reuters file

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 12:48 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 12:49 PM

South Korea's parliament passed a bill on Wednesday that allows nurses to perform some medical procedures normally conducted by doctors as the healthcare workers called for greater legal protection amid a prolonged doctors' strike.

For years, nurse lobby groups and unions have pushed for a nursing law to improve working conditions, but their attempts have been thwarted by stiff opposition from doctors and a lack of bipartisan consensus.

But concerns have been mounting about the increased burden — both legal and workwise — that nurses now have to carry since thousands of trainee doctors began a nationwide walkout in February to protest a government plan to boost the number of medical school admissions to address a shortage of doctors.

A recent surge in Covid-19 cases has also threatened to saturate hospitals, prompting rival parties to seek a compromise this week.

The latest legislation was designed to lay the legal groundwork for government measures that allow so-called physician assistant nurses to perform some procedures.

Other elements listed in an initial bill, including whether and how to ease qualifications for nursing assistants, were left for additional discussions, the government said.

The Korean Nurses Association welcomed the bill, saying it was the outcome of a 19-year effort. "Today's passage opened the path to establish a nursing care system and realise universal health coverage, while laying the foundation for the state's responsibility to train, dispatch and secure outstanding nursing personnel," the group said in a statement. The Korean Medical Association, the largest grouping of doctors, however, accused the government of driving a wedge between hospital staff and said the legislation would ultimately harm patients. "The medical sector will become a mess due to the prevalence of illegal, unlicensed medical practices and confusion over the scope of work, and the damage will be passed on entirely to the ordinary citizens," it said in a statement.

Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong, speaking at a briefing, said the bill would help boost support for medical professionals, and pleaded for doctors to seek a resolution to their strike.