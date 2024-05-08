South Gaza hospitals have only three days' fuel left, says WHO head

The Israeli military did not offer an immediate comment, but earlier on Sunday it ordered residents of Al-Shuka and Al-Salam to move to a humanitarian area
Hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip have only three days of fuel left, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday, due to closed border crossings.
Despite international objections, Israel sent tanks into the overcrowded southern city of Rafah on Tuesday and seized the nearby crossing into Egypt that is the main conduit for aid into the besieged Palestinian territory.
"The closure of the border crossing continues to prevent the UN from bringing fuel. Without fuel all humanitarian operations will stop. Border closures are also impeding delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, formerly Twitter.
"Hospitals in the south of Gaza only have three days of fuel left, which means services may soon come to a halt."
Tedros said Al-Najjar, one of the three hospitals in Rafah, was no longer functioning due to the ongoing hostilities in the vicinity and the military operation in Rafah.
"At a time when fragile humanitarian operations urgently require expansion, the Rafah military operation is further limiting our ability to reach thousands of people who have been living in dire conditions without adequate food, sanitation, health services and security," he said. "This must stop now."
The Geneva-based WHO is the UN's health agency. Israel bombarded Rafah on Wednesday as talks resumed in Cairo aimed at agreeing the terms of a truce in the seven-month war.
Israel's retaliatory offensive, in response to a Hamas attack, has killed more than 34,800 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.
Hamas's attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
