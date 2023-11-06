South Africa to recall all diplomats from Israel, says govt

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres
The South African government said on Monday it would recall all its diplomats from Israel to "signal" its concern over the situation in Gaza.
"The South African government has decided to withdraw all its diplomats in Tel Aviv for consultation," Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, a minister in the president's office, told a press briefing.
Jordan on Wednesday said it would "immediately" recall its ambassador to Israel in protest at the war against Gaza trigged by the militant group's October 7 attacks.
"Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi decided to immediately recall Jordan's ambassador to Israel," the foreign ministry said in a statement that condemned "the ongoing Israeli war that is killing innocent people in Gaza and causing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe".
Turkey said on Saturday it was recalling its ambassador to Israel and breaking off contact with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in protest at the bloodshed in Gaza.
Last week, Bahrain said that the Gulf state's ambassador to Israel had returned home and the Israeli ambassador in Manama had left the kingdom, confirming an earlier statement by parliament linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
Meanwhile, Bolivia has broken diplomatic ties with Israel, while neighbours Colombia and Chile have recalled their ambassadors for consultations.
