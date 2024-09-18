Sisi tells Blinken that Egypt opposes escalation, backs Lebanon following blasts

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi (right) meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Presidential Palace in Cairo on Wednesday. — AFP

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 1:34 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 1:35 PM

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Cairo rejects any attempts at escalation in the region and supports Lebanon following the pager blasts, the Egyptian presidency said on Wednesday.

At least nine people were killed and nearly 3,000 wounded when pagers used by Hezbollah members detonated simultaneously across Lebanon on Tuesday.

"The President affirmed Egypt's rejection of attempts to escalate the conflict and expand its scope regionally, pointing out the need for all parties to act responsibly, and reaffirming Egypt's support for Lebanon", the statement added.

Blinken is visiting Egypt hoping to advance efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and strengthen ties with Cairo.