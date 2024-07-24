Shoplifting surges 30% in England and Wales, official data shows

A security camera records at Freshfields Market food and convenience store, where measures are in place to combat rising levels of shoplifting, in Croydon, south London, Britain, on October 10, 2023. — Reuters file

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 4:55 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 4:56 PM

Shoplifting offences in England and Wales increased 30 per cent in the year ending March 2024 to the highest level in 20 years, official data showed on Wednesday.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there were 443,995 shoplifting offences recorded by the police over the year, up from 342,428 in the year to March 2023.

The figures continue the trend of persistent increases since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Retailers say the true picture is much worse as thousands of shoplifting incidents, often in smaller stores, are not reported to the police because owners do not think the force will either respond or prosecute offenders.

The issue of shop theft and violence against store workers has been raised by many of Britain's biggest retailers over the last year including Tesco, John Lewis and Primark, echoing similar reports in the United States and elsewhere. Lobby group the British Retail Consortium says the industry is losing almost one billion pounds ($1.3 billion) a year from theft. Retail workers trade union Usdaw said it was "deeply concerned" by the latest figures. "This 30 per cent increase in shoplifting is further evidence that we are facing an epidemic of retail crime, which is hugely concerning," Usdaw general secretary Paddy Lillis said.

Britain's new Labour government has pledged to introduce a standalone offence for assaulting a shop worker.