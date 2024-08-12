Several airlines extend suspension of flights as Middle East tensions rise; check list

Photo: AFP file

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 8:20 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 8:31 PM

Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.

Below are some of the airlines that have adjusted services to and from the region:

Aegean Airlines

The Greek airline cancelled all its flights to and from Beirut, Amman and Tel Aviv until August 19.

Air Algerie

The Algerian airline temporarily suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.

airBaltic

Latvia's airBaltic cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until August 18.

Air India

The Indian flag carrier suspended scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Air France-KLM

Air France extended the suspension of flights between Paris and Beirut until August 14, according to a statement on its website.

Its Dutch arm KLM cancelled all its flights to and from Tel Aviv from early in August until October 26.

Low-cost unit Transavia cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025.

Delta Airlines

The U.S. carrier has extended a suspension of flights between New York and Tel Aviv until August 31.

Easyjet

The UK budget airline stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume flights on March 30, 2025, a spokesperson said.

Finnair

The Finnish airline continues to not use Iranian airspace to route its flights, it said in a statement on its website updated on August 1. This may extend flight time to and from Doha.

ITA Airways

Italy's ITA Airways has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv through August 15, it wrote on its official X account.

Lufthansa

The German airline has extended its avoidance of Iranian and Iraqi airspace and said it would suspend flights to and from Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman and the Iraqi city of Erbil through Aug. 21.