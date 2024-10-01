School bus catches fire in Thailand, 25 feared dead

The poll will decide which party controls parliament's lower house
About 25 people were feared dead in Thailand on Tuesday when a school bus carrying students and teachers on a field trip caught fire on the outskirts of the capital Bangkok, with 16 passengers hospitalised, the government said.
Police could not immediately confirm the number of injuries or deaths but Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters about 25 people were believed to have been killed, without elaborating.
Sixteen students and three teachers were sent to a hospital for treatment, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said, adding the causes of the incident were still be investigated.
Early images posted on social media and carried by local news outlets showed thick grey smoke pouring out of the bus, parts of which were still on fire.
The blaze was later extinguished. A Reuters photographer saw fire trucks, police and rescue vehicles parked around the blackened vehicle, with a cluster of firefighters at the entrance.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the students were on a field trip from the province of Uthai Thani, about 250km north of the capital.
"As a mother, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families," she said in a social media post on X.
The poll will decide which party controls parliament's lower house
Parents of about 600,000 pupils who attend private schools now face the decision of whether to accept paying higher fees or to place their children in state schools
Nasa astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov embraced their floating colleagues after boarding the station
Experts blame poor urban planning, climate change for exacerbating disaster
Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed about 40,602 affected users in the United States
Opposition leader Machado, in hiding after denouncing the proclaimed results as fraudulent, called for smaller gatherings to avoid security crackdowns seen at earlier protests
The pontiff was given a rapturous welcome at Sunday's mass, where young people and families cheered as he toured the venue in his Popemobile
He is set to name former defence minister Iwaya as foreign minister and keep Yoshimasa Hayashi as chief cabinet secretary