School bus catches fire in Thailand, 25 feared dead

16 students and three teachers hospitalised, says Transport Minister Juangroongruangkit

By Reuters

  Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Firefighters work to extinguish a burning bus that was carrying teachers and students from Wat Khao Phraya school, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday. — Reuters
Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 12:20 PM

About 25 people were feared dead in Thailand on Tuesday when a school bus carrying students and teachers on a field trip caught fire on the outskirts of the capital Bangkok, with 16 passengers hospitalised, the government said.

Police could not immediately confirm the number of injuries or deaths but Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters about 25 people were believed to have been killed, without elaborating.


Sixteen students and three teachers were sent to a hospital for treatment, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said, adding the causes of the incident were still be investigated.

Early images posted on social media and carried by local news outlets showed thick grey smoke pouring out of the bus, parts of which were still on fire.

The blaze was later extinguished. A Reuters photographer saw fire trucks, police and rescue vehicles parked around the blackened vehicle, with a cluster of firefighters at the entrance.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the students were on a field trip from the province of Uthai Thani, about 250km north of the capital.

"As a mother, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families," she said in a social media post on X.


