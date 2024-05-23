E-Paper

Saudi King's health concerns: India's PM Modi wishes him 'speedy recovery'

According to Saudi Press Agency, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is undergoing treatment for lung inflammation at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah

by

Web Desk
Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Photo: Reuters
Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 8:32 AM

Last updated: Thu 23 May 2024, 8:37 AM

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his concern about the health of Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud after reports that the king is undergoing treatment for lung inflammation.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, King Salman, 88, is undergoing treatment at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah.


There were earlier reports about the king experiencing "high temperature and joint pain".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


In a post on X late on Wednesday, PM Modi said he was "deeply concerned" about the reports of King Salman's health and that he along with the people of India wished him "a speedy and full recovery".

Earlier, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman postponed his visit to Japan due to King Salman's health issue.

The Crown Prince, who is next in line to the throne, was scheduled to meet with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a trip scheduled for May 20-23.

King Salman, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, became Saudi Arabia ruler in 2015 after spending more than 2 1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.

ALSO READ:

