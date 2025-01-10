Saudi authority warns against overusing ginseng; what is the recommended dose?

Ginseng

Too much of something is bad enough — and ginseng is no exception.

Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority said that despite its wide range of health benefits, such as enhancing cognitive functions and improving energy levels, ginseng should always be used with caution.

Using the famous general tonic, scientifically known as Panax Ginseng, in high doses may cause side effects.

Overusing ginseng thinking that this will result in more health benefits may cause insomnia or high blood pressure. Pregnant and lactating women should avoid it altogether due to lack of safety data, the Saudi authority said.

So what is the recommended dosage?

Dosage

One to two grams of ginseng are the recommended dosage of ginseng, to be taken 3-4 times daily for 3-4 weeks

It is also worth noting that one tablespoon equals 5 grams, which means that one spoon would exceed the dose recommended by health authorities.

Interactions

People were also urged to consult their healthcare provider for information on potential herb-drug and food interactions and any associated warnings before using ginseng.

As for food, ginseng may interact with caffeine-containing products such as coffee, tea, guarana, and mate.