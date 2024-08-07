Saudi Arabia says Hamas leader's killing was 'blatant violation' of Iran's sovereignty

Both Harris and Walz have faced scrutiny for their stances on policing: Harris for being perceived as too tough on crime during her time as California's district attorney, and Walz for not being tough enough
Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was a "blatant violation" of Iran's sovereignty.
The comment by the Saudi deputy foreign minister during a meeting of members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was the first by the kingdom, the region's major power alongside Iran, since the killing of the Hamas leader in the Iranian capital on July 31.
The minister, Waleed Al-Khuraiji, added that Saudi Arabia rejects "any violation of the sovereignty of states or interference in the internal affairs of any country".
The Ministry also warned citizens against visiting areas witnessing riots and demonstrations amid ongoing unrest
His appointment comes less than a week after Haniyeh was killed in Tehran
The lawsuit said advertisers collectively withheld 'billions of dollars in advertising revenue' from X
Nearly 20 per cent of non-EU migrants live in overcrowded accommodation
We no longer see any prospect of success, say climate protection activists from the Last Generation Austria group
Critics on social media had questioned the decision to expose her seven-year-old child to the public spotlight on a high-profile trip
All of the livestock on the farm were culled, according to Yanggu county's disease control and prevention centre