Saudi Arabia calls on citizens to leave Lebanon 'immediately'

The embassy asked citizens to leave in 'compliance with the decision to ban travel to Lebanon'

by

Web Desk
Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 4:39 PM

Last updated: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 4:40 PM

Saudi Arabia called on its citizens to leave Lebanese territory immediately' in a statement by the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Republic of Lebanon.

The embassy asked citizens to leave in "compliance with the decision to ban travel to Lebanon." The embassy added that it "is closely following the developments of events" in southern Lebanon.


In case of emergency, citizens must communicate with the embassy on the following numbers: 920011114, 0096178803388, 0096176026555, 009611762711, 009611762722


