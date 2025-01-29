Saudi Arabia: 9 Indians killed in road accident; helpline set up

In a tragic incident, nine Indian nationals were killed in a road accident in Saudi Arabia's Jizan region.

The Indian Consulate in Saudi Arabia gave information about the incident and mourned the demise of Indian nationals. It assured of full support to the affected families.

It has also set up dedicated helpline numbers to resolve further queries of the Indian nationals.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah assured full support to the families of the deceased and said it was working closely with the authorities to provide assistance.

"We deeply mourn the tragic loss of 9 Indian nationals in a road accident, near Jizan, in the Western Region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our heartfelt condolences to the families affected," the post read.

"The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is providing full support and is in touch with the authorities and families. We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured. A dedicated helpline has been set up for further queries," it added.

The helpline numbers provided by the Indian mission are: 8002440003(Toll-free), 0122614093, 0126614276, and 0556122301(WhatsApp).