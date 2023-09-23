Russia's Lavrov dismisses Ukraine peace plan, UN bid to revive Black Sea grain deal

Nearly 3 months after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, the situation in the area is catastrophic according to the UN
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that Ukraine's proposed peace plan as well as the latest UN proposals to revive the Black Sea grain initiative were both "not realistic".
Lavrov spoke after a week of intense global diplomacy at the annual gathering of world leaders at UN headquarters in New York where Ukraine and its Western allies sought to drum up support for Kyiv as it fights a war on its territory against the invading Russia.
"It is completely not feasible," Lavrov said of a 10-point peace blueprint promoted by Kyiv. "It is not possible to implement this. It's not realistic and everybody understands this, but at the same time, they say this is the only basis for negotiations."
He said the conflict would be resolved on the battlefield if Kyiv and the West stuck to that stance.
Lavrov added that Moscow left the Black Sea grain initiative because promises made to Russia — including on removing sanctions on a Russian bank and reconnecting it to the global SWIFT system — had not been met.
He said the latest UN proposals to revive that export corridor for Ukrainian agricultural products were "simply not realistic".
Lavrov said he would visit Pyongyang next month to continue negotiations with his counterpart there off the back of recent agreements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Moscow.
ALSO READ:
Lavrov accused the West of a neo-colonial mindset in its overtures to the Global South to win backing for Ukraine in the war.
Instead, Lavrov spoke of a "global majority" that was being duped by the West, which he described as an "empire of lies".
Nearly 3 months after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, the situation in the area is catastrophic according to the UN
James Cleverly apologised after joking about drugging his wife at an event at the prime minister’s home
Authorities launch judicial investigation into the conditions and purpose of the trip of 303 passengers
Since November, more than 1,500 Rohingya refugees fleeing Bangladesh by boat have landed in Indonesia’s northern province of Aceh
Flags flew at half mast and the country observed a minute of silence at noon, with people stopping in streets amid heavy rain and snow
After the Charles University firing that killed 14 people, the country is likely to tighten its gun law
US abstains from voting to avoid a veto as the resolution calls for urgent steps to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities
The drug was seized from a ship off the Portuguese coast and from several buildings in Galicia